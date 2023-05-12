MOULTONBOROUGH — The “HUB” community center proposal, a petitioned change to switch to the SB 2 style of government, the town budget and many other questions will have to wait to be answered, as this town’s annual meeting was postponed when too many voters showed up to participate.
Town administrator Charles Smith said the Moultonborough Academy auditorium, where the meeting was scheduled to be held on Thursday night, has a seated capacity of 576. The maximum occupancy, with people standing in the aisles, topped out at 687.
As the start of the meeting approached, it was clear that capacity would become an issue. The seats were filled, and the line of people still waiting to register with the supervisors of the checklist wrapped all around the auditorium and into the parking lot.
“So many people showed up and couldn’t fit in the auditorium,” Smith said.
As of midday on Friday, a rescheduled date hadn’t been identified, but Smith said he expected it to be within the next two weeks. One possible solution is to try to again use the auditorium, but to also set up the school’s cafeteria as a remote meeting room, complete with cameras, speakers, a projection screen and microphones, so people in the overflow room could follow along with, and participate in, the meeting.
Smith said nearly 1,300 votes were cast in town elections on Tuesday, representing a third of registered voters. The modern record for attendance at town meeting, set in 2019, was 666.
Speaking of the crowd on Thursday night, Smith said, “That room was packed... I don’t think anyone saw that coming.”
