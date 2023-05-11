MOULTONBOROUGH — Germain Tex Simond Wallen, 26, of Moultonborough, turned himself in Thursday in connection with an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.
Wallen is facing two felonies, including reckless conduct and falsifying physical evidence.
"Basically he crashed and removed his vehicle from the scene to hide the fact he had been in an accident," said Moultonborough Police Chief Peter Beede, who said there would be additional misdemeanor charges. "There will be additional charges coming, but we can only arrest without a warrant if we have probable cause for a felony."
Security footage from the Woodshed Restaurant at 128 Lee Road taken on May 7 showed a couple walking their dogs, when a large, four-door black Ford truck sped past them. The couple made gestures at the truck, allegedly driven by Wallen, to slow down.
In response, the Ford slammed on its breaks, then reversed quickly toward the couple. As the pair attempted to dodge the incoming Ford, one of them fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries.
While in reverse, the driver lost control, causing the Ford to collide into a utility pole a few yards away from the dog walkers. After the collision, the Ford fled toward Route 109 South.
Police had released a copy of the security footage to the public in an effort to help identify the driver. Four days later, Wallen turned himself in at 6:32 a.m. on Thursday.
"There was no reason to take it from what should have been a trivial issue and escalate it to such extreme circumstances," Beede said. "He has taken accountability for his actions, and we will now move it to the court system and leave it up to the courts to determine what the end result is."
Wallen was processed at the Carroll County Jail on Thursday, where he will be released on a personal recognizance bond. His court date is pending.
According to one resident, this isn’t the first time a black Ford has gone speeding down Lee Road.
“I’ve seen a black truck that blows through here, and when he hits that corner, he is sailing,” said Gordon Swan, who lives on Lee Road. “It surprises me that he had harassed anybody walking on the road. We got so many people walking this road. People normally will drive to the opposite side to give people room to walk.”
Swan said that someone harassing walkers was “really out of character” for the community.
“It’s a shame,” Swan said. “There is no place for that here.”
