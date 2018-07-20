MOULTONBOROUGH — Today and tomorrow, the town of Moultonborough will hold a follow-up event to the 2012 charette, focusing on the town's Village District.
A charrette is an intensive planning process that brings together a team of professional volunteers with community residents, business owners and town and school personnel in order to explore ideas about community development. The Moultonborough Village Charrette will focus on planning for the future growth and development of the Village Area.
Should we have more housing in the center, a community center, sidewalks?
"The Village District and the use of the former Adele Taylor property, which the town purchased in 2014, are important to the future development and growth of Moultonborough," said Marie Samaha, who serves on the planning committee.
For this discussion, the focus will be on the area that includes properties within the recently adopted Village District which lies along Route 25 from Garland Pond to the former Lions Club, north of Route 25 beyond Holland Hill House and south of Route 25 to Old Route 109 and the school.
Do charrettes work and should you participate? Samaha says the answer is a resounding yes.
"Due to the 2012 Charrette discussions, traffic is better-managed at the intersection of Route 25 and Old Route 109. The Village District retail and office activity has grown by the addition of three commercial sites and the expansion of a health care center. The Village District character is enhanced by the architecture of the new buildings and renovations to existing buildings.
Today there will be two public comment sessions, at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., with a barbecue in between, at 5:15. Choose one of the input sessions and plan to stay for dinner. The event takes place at the Lions Club Hall, at 139 Old Route 109.
The charrette team will convene again on Saturday to review the ideas from participants and make recommendations for future planning in Moultonborough. That meeting will take place at the Moultonborough Academy cafeteria at 3 p.m.
Christina Ashjian, chair of the Moultonborough Heritage Commission, noted that the Taylor House, which is among the historic buildings to be discussed, was added to the state's "Seven to Save" list in 2017. It stands directly across Route 25 from the Moultonborough Grange Hall, owned by the Moultonborough Historical Society and added to the "Seven to Save" list in 2012.
Loss of either or both of those buildings in the center of the historic village would severely impact Moultonborough’s rural character, streetscape, and sense of place, she said.
"Both the Moultonborough Grange Hall and the Taylor House are associated with important community leaders and key events in our town’s history," Ashjian said. "Can these vacant, at-risk, and underutilized historic buildings be transformed into vibrant community assets once again?"
She said the charrette provides an ideal opportunity to fully explore the potential of those buildings for public or commercial uses.
Detailed reports on the history and architecture of both of Moultonborough’s "Seven to Save" buildings, prepared by James L. Garvin, state architectural historian and author of A Building History of Northern New England, are available for public review on the town website. Historic Building Condition Assessment Reports for both buildings, funded by the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program also are online.
Eighty-four percent of the respondents to Moultonborough’s recent Village Vision survey supported preserving and repurposing historic buildings in the village area. Programs such as the Community Tax Relief Incentive can assist in the redevelopment of historic properties, while promoting mixed-use development and enhanced downtown vitality.
"Saving community landmarks and retaining small-town character are seen as essential in statewide efforts to attract investment, draw new residents and visitors, support local businesses, and promote economic vitality and year-round tourism," Ashjian said.
