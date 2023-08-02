Moulton Farm's Education Outreach Coordinator Derek Collins gives instruction during a Little Sprouts Veggie Hunt on Tuesday afternoon. Participants get to pick their own vegetables and sunflowers to learn about agriculture. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Sarah Stamp, right, hoists her daughter Amelia over a row of crops during Moulton Farm's Veggie Hunt on Tuesday. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
A group of children peruse the sunflower fields at Moulton Farm during a veggie hunt on Tuesday. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Moulton Farm's Education Outreach Coordinator Derek Collins hands a freshly clipped sunflower to a "Little Sprout" at the tail end of the farm's veggie hunt on Tuesday afternoon. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
MEREDITH — As the sun beat down upon the greenery of Moulton Farm Tuesday morning, a squad of children and their parents picked their way among the sunflowers and vegetables under the tutelage of a few employees. This was the tail end of the farm’s Little Sprouts Veggie Hunt, helmed by Moulton Farm’s Educational Outreach Coordinator Derek Collins.
“This is my second year doing it,” Collins said. “We actually have a lot of returners. For the past few weeks, we’ve had eight to 10 kids.
"In the past it’s normally just been a one-off, but today actually about half of the little sprouts are here for the first time this season. Some may have been with us last season, but about half of them are newcomers."
The program consists of eight weekly outings to the fields, which started June 27, and end Tuesday, Aug. 22. Parents can choose season passes or sign up for each session. The program, according to Collins, has been going on for more than 15 years, and has attracted locals and summer visitors alike.
“Traditionally it’s mostly been summer vacationers," Collins said. “We have six kids that come week after week from the Pals & Paws daycare over in Meredith, and then we have four other little sprouts that are local.”
Collins himself has worked off and on at Moulton Farm since he was a teenager. Now, he’s a parent himself to a pair of toddlers.
“We normally stay between 5 years old and 9,” Collins said of the program. “But if a family member comes with them, I’ve taken kids as young as 3. Last year, I had my 1.5-year-old and 3-year-old come with me each week.”
Collins added that now the program is much more robust, he’s keeping his kids in daycare so he can give his full attention to everyone else.
A crowd of at least 20 children with their caretakers swarmed the squash and sunflower fields, seeking out vegetables then calling staff members carrying short knives to separate them from the earth.
“We’re in town visiting, and my aunt knew of this adventure so we came on out,” said Sarah Stamp, who was with her young daughter Amelia. The pair were traveling from Colorado.
“It’s amazing,” beamed Amelia as she clutched a trio of plastic baggies filled with the green spoils of the day.
When asked what her favorite vegetable was, the small Coloradan stated, “Pretty much like all.”
This wasn’t the Stamp’s first foray into agrotourism-related activities.
“This is a little bit more organized than some of the things we’ve been to at home,” Stamp said. “But a lot of fun learning is happening.”
The family tried to grow strawberries themselves this year, but thanks to Colorado’s unseasonably heavy spring rains, it didn’t quite pan out.
For a few years, the program itself was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Collins.
“We’re just slowly trying to build things up,” Collins said as he led the group to the sunflower field, where each child would get to pick their very own flower to take home.
“We’re trying to get some more educational programs for young people here at the farm,” Collins said.
“We’re hoping that in the next two to three years, we can start a summer camp.”
As the kids searched for their take-home flowers, a few parents shared their thoughts.
“We have a house on Squam Lake, so we’ve been doing this for like three years,” said Gigi Baay, of Louisiana, grandmother of two girls attending the event. “We saw it several years ago before COVID, and we signed Sarah up for her birthday.”
“We also come and pick flowers,” said Sarah, Baay’s granddaughter. “We just bought some yesterday, or the day before.”
As an educator herself, Baay emphasized the hands-on and learning aspects of the program, not just the T-shirts and tractor rides.
“She’s gonna be in second grade, and I teach second grade where she is, and we have a garden,” Baay said, gesturing to Sarah. “We grow basil and we make pesto and we sell it at our own little farmers market. So I really wanted her to see the big scale and see everything from start to finish. Seeing the planting of the seeds, seeing the different stages they go through, it has been really fun, and now she can go back and do it in her own little garden.”
“It’s awesome,” said Rebecca Ledig, a first-time visitor and mom from outside Boston. “We’ve had a lot of fun and we’re learning a lot.”
Ledig said her family grows basil, tomatoes and peppers when they can.
“It’s just great because the kids are active, they’re learning, they’re out in nature,” Ledig said. “All of those things are really great for them in this age group, especially.”
Ledig’s 5.5-year-old son could not be reached for comment, as he was too busy meandering about the sunflowers.
