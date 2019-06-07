2019 Motorcycle Week Schedule of Events, Saturday-Monday
Saturday
FIM North American Vintage Championships at NHMS.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 NH-106, Loudon, NH 03307
(Saturday, 8 a.m.; Sunday, 5 p.m.).
39th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Northern New England Charity Trail Ride
NH Motor Speedway
(Saturday, 8:30 am; Sunday, June 9, 8:30 a.m.
13th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride
Naswa Resort, 1086 Weirs Blvd., Laconia
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sport Bike Show at the Broken Spoke Saloon
Broken Spoke Saloon, 1072 Watson Road, Laconia
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Big Air Jumps & Stunts
Makris Lobster & Steak House, 354 Sheep Davis Road, Concord.
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday
Gypsy Tour to NHMS for USCRA Vintage Races
Leaves rally headquarters on Boardwalk of Lakeside Avenue at 10:30 a.m.
Bentley's Ride
Winnipesaukee H.O.G. Chapter #2529 hosts ride to Bentley's Saloon in Arundel, Maine. Meet at Laconia Harley-Davidson at 9 a.m. departs at 10 a.m.
Antique Bike Rally
Makris Steak & Lobster House
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Great Legs Contest
Makris Steak & Lobster House
4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday
Pet Run: Mae West Memorial Ride
Rally Headquarters
8 a.m.
Best of the Bikers Pool Tournament
Winni Grille
650 Laconia Rd, Tilton
Team Trivia
Patrick's Pub & Eatery
18 Weirs Rd, Gilford, NH
7 p.m.
