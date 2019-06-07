2019 Motorcycle Week Schedule of Events, Saturday-Monday

Saturday

FIM North American Vintage Championships at NHMS.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 NH-106, Loudon, NH 03307

(Saturday, 8 a.m.; Sunday, 5 p.m.). 

39th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Northern New England Charity Trail Ride

NH Motor Speedway

(Saturday, 8:30 am; Sunday, June 9, 8:30 a.m.

13th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride

Naswa Resort, 1086 Weirs Blvd., Laconia

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sport Bike Show at the Broken Spoke Saloon

Broken Spoke Saloon, 1072 Watson Road, Laconia

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Big Air Jumps & Stunts

Makris Lobster & Steak House, 354 Sheep Davis Road, Concord.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

Sunday

Gypsy Tour to NHMS for USCRA Vintage Races

Leaves rally headquarters on Boardwalk of Lakeside Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

Bentley's Ride

Winnipesaukee H.O.G. Chapter #2529 hosts ride to Bentley's Saloon in Arundel, Maine. Meet at Laconia Harley-Davidson at 9 a.m. departs at 10 a.m.  

Antique Bike Rally 

Makris Steak & Lobster House

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Great Legs Contest 

Makris Steak & Lobster House

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday 

Pet Run: Mae West Memorial Ride

Rally Headquarters

8 a.m.

Best of the Bikers Pool Tournament

Winni Grille

650 Laconia Rd, Tilton

Team Trivia 

Patrick's Pub & Eatery

18 Weirs Rd, Gilford, NH

7 p.m.

