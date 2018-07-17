LACONIA — Although City Manager Scott Myers says the public does not have the right to know how many Laconia city employees live in the city, he asked for and received similar information last year regarding public school teachers.
In an email sent to him on May 23, 2017, Christine Blouin, business administrator for the Laconia school district, answered his request for information about how many district employees lived in Laconia.
She wrote that there were 191 teachers and 48 lived in the city.
Former Councilor Brenda Baer said she and Councilor Bob Hamel requested the information last year as part of budget negotiations, and Myers reached out to the school district to get councilors the data.
Myers has said he doesn’t have a report showing how many city employees live in the city. New Hampshire’s Right to Know Law doesn’t require him to create such a report, although he could exceed the law's requirements and provide the information if he chose to do so.
Baer said this information should be made public.
She would like to see more municipal employees and teachers live in the city.
The city has been trying to attract more families and members of the middle class to Laconia, which has a population that is progressively getting older while public school enrollment is dropping.
"If city employees moved to the city, all the sudden there would be a big infusion of the middle class,” Baer said.
She said that, at a minimum, department heads should live in the city.
“Even people making budgets and asking for money don’t live here,” she said. “I just don’t know why.”
Councilor Andrew Hosmer said city employees are professional in their approach to work, whether or not they live in the city. He said it is “presumptuous” to think their work would improve if they were residents.
However, Baer pointed out that the distance one travels to work could factor in to job performance.
“A lot live quite a distance from here, including Bedford and Dover,” she said. “You wonder why they are transporting back and forth.”
The issue of residency – which is not required of city employees – arose recently during a City Council discussion about the Fire Department budget.
In the course of that discussion, Councilor Hamel said only five firefighters in the 40-member department live in the city.
He said employees who live in the city have “skin in the game,” or are more closely affected by what goes on here. They also pay local property taxes.
Myers, the city manager, said some municipal employees have roots in nearby communities, including children in school and activities, and it’s understandable why they wouldn’t move to the city when they get a job here. Similarly, there are Laconia residents who work in other nearby communities.
Officials in school districts in Gilford and Meredith said Monday they didn’t have information on how many of their teachers live within those towns.
