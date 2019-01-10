CONCORD — New Hampshire Employment Security reports that 2,400 New Hampshire residents are furloughed due to the government shutdown, and offered assistance to those who may be facing financial difficulties as a result.
Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers said that, while unemployment benefits are available, there has not been a significant number of applications from federal employees during the shutdown that began Dec. 22. He said confidentiality requirements prohibit the disclosure of the actual number of filings, or the region where they are occurring.
"Federal wages are assigned to the state where your most recent official duty station is located," the department posted on the state website. "If your most recent official duty station was in a state other than New Hampshire, please contact that state for information on filing your claim."
For those whose official duty station was in New Hampshire, they may file for benefits online at www.nhes.nh.gov or at any NHWorks office.
"To assist this agency in processing the claim, you will likely be sent a Claimant Affidavit of Wages to complete if you were employed directly with a Federal agency," the message continues. "Please bring your 2017 W2, recent check stubs and any document(s) you were provided upon layoff to the nearest NHWorks office."
There is a chance that any benefits received would have to be repaid if there are retroactive federal payments.
