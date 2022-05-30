MEREDITH — Memorial Day honors all those who died in service of the United States. Yet most holiday ceremonies often echo many of the same points and honor many of the same people. The typical vision of the fallen war hero, and therefore the typical memorialization, is of a man who died on the front lines of combat.
The sacrifice of men lost in battle is immeasurable, but the net of service-members memorialized on the holiday is one that ought to be cast more widely, said Robert Jones of Meredith, President of the Northeast POW/MIA Network.
“I was thinking about all the Memorial Day services I had been to, and I realized that they were all mostly the same,” said Jones. “I never heard women veterans speak at any of them.”
Jones decided that for this year’s Memorial Day celebration, he wanted to offer a platform for female veterans to reflect on the holiday from an unheard perspective.
Jones wasn’t sure if anyone would be interested. He knew it would be difficult for women who had served to talk about their experience.
But at the end of Meredith’s Memorial Day parade, at a Hesky Park ceremony, Pauline Jones and Kari Dever Jackman shared their stories.
Pauline Jones joined the Navy in 1966 when she was eighteen years old. After training in Maryland and time spent at Great Lakes Hospital in Michigan, Nurse Jones was stationed at St. Albans Naval Hospital in New York. It was there that she met her future husband, Navy Corpsman Robert Jones.
Multiple busloads of over thirty wounded service-members per day arrived at the hospital from overseas. Most had had no medical treatment since they left the war zone.
“The noise and the smell of the wounded… could not be explained,” said Nurse Jones. “You have to live it to understand.”
“The work that she did there was as rough as the front lines, I believe,” her husband said.
Nurse Jones recalled the experience of treating other young people at St. Albans. In one core memory, she was treating a young soldier wounded in battle when she was suddenly struck with feeling.
“When I actually looked at him, in his face, I was overwhelmed with emotions – and I couldn’t express them because we were told to keep our emotions controlled. I looked at him and realized I looked into a face that was no older than my own,” she recalled.
The bulk of Nurse Jones' remarks memorialized the eight service-women who died as a result of the Vietnam War and whose names are on the Vietnam Women’s Memorial. Over fifty civilian women add to that toll.
Read more about the eight women killed in Vietnam at http://www.virtualwall.org/women.htm.
Though many female veterans of Vietnam were nurses, Nurse Jones underlined, women served in a range of positions, from administrative work to intel and communications to varied healthcare roles. Though women were not drafted, there was no one motivation for women to join, she said. Duty, a longing to help those wounded in Vietnam, and a desire to advance their military career were all reasons that women chose to enlist.
Navy Corpsman Kerri Dever Jackman, like Nurse Jones, comes from a large family with deep roots in military service – but her motivation to serve was personal. As a neuropsychiatric technician, Jackman treated veterans with severe, acute psychiatric illnesses, including but going beyond Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Jackman enlisted in peacetime in June 1981. For some time, she said, she felt that serving in peacetime made her service mean less. That changed.
Jackman encouraged people to appreciate the key role medics play in all military efforts. Everywhere there are soldiers, there is a medic, Jackman said, and they are often the only medical contact soldiers in war zones may receive.
“To me, it didn’t feel like a lot,” Jackman said. “But it was.”
She said that the ceremony highlighting the service of women, and the opportunity for her to participate in it, made her “incredibly proud.”
Closing her speech, Jones underlined that Memorial Day, and every day, ought to honor all those whose lives were taken from them during wartime.
In addition to veterans, civilian women died in Vietnam, as in other armed conflicts, as missionaries, journalists, diplomats, members of the Red Cross and more.
While describing the lives of the women killed in Vietnam Nurse Jones paused, weighing what it meant to remember the eight fallen heroes.
“But to me, they were more than heroes,” she said, “they were great women.”
