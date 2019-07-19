LACONIA — Where were you when man first set foot on the Moon?
That question is asked in a Laconia Historical and Museum Society display in the Laconia Public Library.
Turns out a lot of local people and young men from across the nation were serving in the U.S. military in Vietnam when Neil Armstrong took that fateful step at 10:56 p.m. EDT on July 20, 1969. U.S. troops in Vietnam reached a peak of 549,000 that year.
Tony Goodrich, a former lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps., was an M-60 machine gunner and was in the Que Son Mountains at the time. The machine gun weighed 23 pounds, not including ammunition.
“As I was humping the mountains — hot, tired, sweaty and scared — I remember my platoon commander telling us to stop and take a break, when the platoon radioman said, “Hey! An American astronaut crew just landed on the Moon and someone named Armstrong just stepped onto its surface!
“We all just laughed as one of our platoon sergeants said, “I wish they were here and we were there, besides, it don’t mean nothin’!
“Never have seen the video or film from that landing...but I will never forget that day nor the Marines I served with. Semper Fi.”
Goodrich's comments were included in a book at the library in which visitors were encouraged to share their recollections of how they heard the news that mankind had landed on the moon.
Police officer Ron Lindsey was serving in the U.S. Air Force as a military police officer in Pleiku, Vietnam.
“I recall listening to Armed Forces radio detailing the landing on the Moon," Lindsey wrote. "We were allowed to fire our weapons as a way of salute to the astronauts. I remember thinking, ‘I’m at war and we are putting a man on the Moon.”
Anti-war protests were also prevalent in the summer of 1969. Later that year, 500,000 people marched on Washington to protest U.S. involvement in the war.
Phillip Murray was just 7 years old, but he remembers “so much rage between my older sister and my father at the dinner table” over the war in Vietnam.
He recalls sitting on the back lawn with his best friend as their parents watched the moon landing on television.
He remembers “our fathers shaking their heads in disbelief and our mothers crying.”
Jeanne Gerulskis, executive director of the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, had just finished her first year of high school and was on vacation with her family at a cottage on the shore of Tucker Pond in Warner.
They were at a neighbor’s cottage, which had the only television set on that side of the pond.
“We crowded around the little black-and white television set, first gasping and then cheering together as Neil Armstrong stepped out from his capsule and said in his quiet way, “One small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Her organization has a full slate of activities and exhibits to commemorate the Moon landing anniversary.
“We have a new exhibit called ‘To the Moon!” she said. “There’s a lunar colony on one side of the museum and a toddler lunar exploration area.”
If you go to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord:
10:30 a.m. Doors open to the public. Public premiere of “To the Moon!”
11 a.m. Book signing by former Gov. John H. Sununu in the Science Store. Planetarium Show: “The Little Star that Could.”
11:30 a.m. Makerspace lunar activities for children and families in the Atrium.
Noon: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire’s role in the Apollo program. NH PBS feature: “Chasing the Moon” in the Planetarium. Solar observing in the observatory and outside.
12:30 p.m. Docent-led tours of “To the Moon!” PBS feature for children, “Ready-Set-Go!” in the Function Room.
1 p.m. Lunar reconnaissance orbiter mission primary investigator Harlan Spence and Andrew Jordan of the University of New Hampshire. Planetarium show on the first Moon landing, “CapCom Go!”
1:30 p.m. Lunar story time for young children and their families.
2 p.m. Gov. Chris Sununu talks about the importance of STEM in returning to the moon and reaching Mars.
Cost of admission:
Members and children under 2, free
Adults, $11.50
Children 3-12, $8.50
Seniors, 62 and older, and students, $10.50
Planetarium show, $5 in addition to general admission.
