Ice cream sign

Kellerhaus owner and operator Daryl Dawson, second from right, and his staff members hold up the recently returned "Ice Cream Smorgasbord" sign. The sign went missing last week from its storage spot on the property. On Wednesday evening, a jogger spotted the sign in the bushes off Scenic Road and returned it. Dawson said he is in talks with Forbes to name an ice cream flavor in her honor. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

WEIRS BEACH — Collette Forbes, of Braintree, Massachusetts, was out jogging on Wednesday when she noticed a large, pink metal sign bearing the words “Ice Cream Smorgasbord” lying in the bushes on Scenic Road. After loading it into her car, Forbes returned the sign to the longstanding ice cream parlor and candy shop Kellerhaus.

“She had spoken with her uncle earlier in the day who saw our post on social media,” said Daryl Dawson, Kellerhaus owner and operator. “We gave her some chocolate and thanked her. The biggest thing was just getting it back, we’re glad to have it back and we’ll bring display it in the store.”

