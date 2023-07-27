Kellerhaus owner and operator Daryl Dawson, second from right, and his staff members hold up the recently returned "Ice Cream Smorgasbord" sign. The sign went missing last week from its storage spot on the property. On Wednesday evening, a jogger spotted the sign in the bushes off Scenic Road and returned it. Dawson said he is in talks with Forbes to name an ice cream flavor in her honor. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
WEIRS BEACH — Collette Forbes, of Braintree, Massachusetts, was out jogging on Wednesday when she noticed a large, pink metal sign bearing the words “Ice Cream Smorgasbord” lying in the bushes on Scenic Road. After loading it into her car, Forbes returned the sign to the longstanding ice cream parlor and candy shop Kellerhaus.
“She had spoken with her uncle earlier in the day who saw our post on social media,” said Daryl Dawson, Kellerhaus owner and operator. “We gave her some chocolate and thanked her. The biggest thing was just getting it back, we’re glad to have it back and we’ll bring display it in the store.”
Dawson added the store is in talks with Forbes to name a new ice cream flavor in her honor.
Forbes did not immediately respond to Facebook messages requesting comment.
The smorgasbord sign was part of the original Kellerhaus sign, which was taken down due to deterioration and damage.
“We had a big wind storm that just ripped it apart,” Dawson said. “We took off several pieces, one included a ‘toys and gifts’ sign and the other one was ‘ice cream smorgasbord.’”
Those signs were placed next to pair of storage sheds on the Kellerhaus property, until the "smorgasbord" sign went missing last week.
“The back lot filled up with cars, so there was a whole stack of cars in front" of the sign, Dawson said. “So we couldn’t see which car was by the sign. After it cleared out at about 8:30, the cars were gone and the sign was gone.”
Kellerhaus isn’t the only business to notice items missing. Craft Beer Xchange, which sits just a stone's throw from Kellerhaus, recently had their “open” flag disappear.
“One night it went missing,” said co-owner Keith O’Leary. “They took the pole, flag and all. We had to drill a hole through the flag holder to padlock it now.”
Dawson mentioned there has been an increase in suspicious activity in the area over the last year. The Grandview Resort had a set of rims stolen off their property, and Dawson was aware of people on the property in the middle of the night on several occasions.
“We haven’t had that issue,” O’Leary said. “Our issue is, unfortunately, more patron-oriented. People just sort of walk off with stuff.”
O’Leary said that over the past few years, patrons have wandered off with various branded sandwich boards and other swag.
“We had a nice Casamigos gifted lithograph hanging above our mantle inside our establishment,” O’Leary said. “At some point, when we weren’t looking, someone took it.”
As for Dawson, he’s just happy to have his vintage sign back, and says he will be keeping it inside from now on. Whoever took the sign, and why, is likely to remain a mystery.
“We don’t know if someone dumped it or what,” Dawson said. “I’m guessing someone saw the commotion on social media and said, ‘Well we can’t keep this sign, probably should get rid of it.’”
