GILFORD — Two drivers were fortunate to sustain only minor injuries from a collision on Wednesday that could have been much more serious.

According to Capt. Dustin Parent of the Gilford Police Department, a male driving a Toyota Tundra pickup truck was traveling westbound on Route 11, in the area of the Belknap Point Inn, when his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane and "side-swiped" a small SUV heading in the opposite direction. The incident was reported to police at 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.