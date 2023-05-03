GILFORD — Two drivers were fortunate to sustain only minor injuries from a collision on Wednesday that could have been much more serious.
According to Capt. Dustin Parent of the Gilford Police Department, a male driving a Toyota Tundra pickup truck was traveling westbound on Route 11, in the area of the Belknap Point Inn, when his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane and "side-swiped" a small SUV heading in the opposite direction. The incident was reported to police at 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday.
The collision resulted in significant damage to the vehicles, both of which came to rest in the ditch along the eastbound lane of travel. A witness on the scene said that one of the drivers was trapped and had to be extricated by emergency responders.
Parent said both drivers were transported to Concord Hospital — Laconia, and the driver of the SUV was treated for what he called "minor" injuries. Neither vehicle had any passengers other than the driver.
"The male operator of the Tundra claims he fell asleep," which caused the collision, said Parent. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and he said no charges were expected to be filed.
Both Gilford and Alton fire departments responded to the scene.
Parent said that Route 11 was closed for approximately 20 minutes.
