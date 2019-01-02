LACONIA — Brendan Minnihan has notified the Laconia School Board and district staff that he will not continue in the post after his contract ends on June 30.
School Board Chairman Malcolm Murray stated in an email Wednesday that Minnihan, who has been superintendent for two-and-a-half years, resigned at the Dec. 18 school board meeting.
“We wish Dr. Minnihan well in his future endeavors and we look forward to continuing the work of the Laconia Schools with him until the end of this school year in June,” Murray stated.
Murray said in an interview Wednesday that Minnihan did a good job. He said he didn’t want to elaborate as the board had not formally addressed the matter in a public meeting.
The school board will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, with acceptance of the resignation on the agenda. A committee will develop a plan for finding a successor.
Minnihan let district staff know of his plans in an email on Dec. 21. The school board and the district did not release Minnihan's actual resignation letter in response to requests.
“I would like to thank each of you for your work and dedication in helping our students to be successful in school and life,” Minnihan said in his note to staff. “I also want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to work with each of you. I wish you all the very best in the years to come. Be well.”
School Board member Aaron Hayward said much has been accomplished during Minnihan’s tenure, while former board member, Mike Persson, who opted not to seek re-election last year, said he had concerns about the superintendent’s management style.
Hayward said Laconia schools are moving in the right direction.
“Some of the projects and things we’ve tried to accomplish, reaching out to the community and curricular changes, are awesome to see,” Hayward said. “He’s been the man at the helm.”
Persson said Minnihan is a nice, knowledgeable, ethical person.
“But I didn’t feel his management style was conducive to strong relationships with the staff or board,” Persson said.
“There was a lack of meaningful communication across the board, a lack of real communication of what the vision was for the district and I heard that from a number of staff members over the years.”
Persson said the board didn’t get enough advance word about a new teaching and testing system called “Performance Assessment of Competency Education,” or PACE.
Minnihan, whose annual salary is $144,000, declined comment on Persson’s criticism and Murray, the board chairman, asked that it be made clear that Persson no longer is a member of the school board and that Persson’s comments do not reflect the position of the board.
For his part, Minnihan, who lives near Peterborough, said he hasn’t decided what he will do after leaving his post.
“I have a mindset that if I think I can make a difference and I think the environment is right to make a difference, then I will,” he said. “Sometimes, the climate isn't conducive to that, and I don't mean the Laconia climate, I mean at the state and federal level.
“It’s a good time to re-evaluate what impact I can make to society.”
Minnihan, who is 52, said superintendents work to counter those who criticize public education.
“Over the last several years, a lot of my attention and energy has had to go into pushing back against this notion that public schools in New Hampshire are failing. That’s what some of our senators and representatives said, and that we need vouchers, those types of things.
“Instead of building up education, there are people trying to tear it down.”
He said he might consider a role in educational policy.
“Perhaps some work in a different state where they have a different perception about public education and the role of it and its importance in maintaining a democracy,” Minnihan said.
He said public education performs a key role in informing and educating the electorate while giving people the ability to find meaningful and sustainable work.
Minnihan and his wife, a psychologist, have a daughter who is a college sophomore in Minnesota.
“My personality is very introspective,” he said. “I always evaluate if I’m in the place where I can make the most difference. I felt that I have been for many years and that it is now time for a little change.”
