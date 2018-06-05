TILTON — The off ramp at Exit 20 on Interstate 93 is experiencing some delays due to intermittent closures in the wake of a crash involving a milk truck in the southbound lane.
Troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop D responded to the crash after the southbound truck attempting to take the Exit 20 off ramp rolled over and came to rest on its side.
Emergency medical services took the driver, Gregory Rogers, 64, to Concord Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the truck is registered to Mountain Milk of North Haverhill, and it was fully loaded at the time of the crash, spilling an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 gallons of milk.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, although speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
Police warn that the exit ramp will be closed intermittently while the milk truck is removed.
Anyone who has any information regarding the crash should contact lead investigator Trooper Nicholas Post at 603-223-8953. or Nicholas.m.post@dos.nh.gov<mailto:Nicholas.m.post@dos.nh.gov>.
