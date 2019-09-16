MEREDITH — For the second year in a row, the Winnisquam Watershed Network is conducting a comprehensive management program targeting variable milfoil growth in Lake Winnisquam.
Variable milfoil is an invasive aquatic plant which, left unchecked, can harm aquatic habitat, recreational enjoyment, and property values.
Working with staff from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Service’s Exotic Species program, the Winnisquam Watershed Network has mapped the milfoil growth throughout the lake and developed a lakewide management plan.
On Aug. 21, SOLitude Lake Management applied a targeted herbicide, Procellacor, in those areas with the densest milfoil growth, at the northern end of the lake, in Jay’s Marina, and in Ephraim’s Cove. For the next several weeks, trained divers from Aqualogic, Inc. will perform diver-assisted suction to remove milfoil elsewhere in Lake Winnisquam.
The program is funded through an Environmental Services Exotic Species grant with local matches from the communities of Meredith, Laconia, Belmont, Tilton and Sanbornton, and donors to the Winnisquam Watershed Network.
For more information, see www.winnisquamwatershed.org.
