LACONIA — Police Officer Eric Adams, who takes a lead role in encouraging treatment for substance abuse, recalled fighting to save the life of one particular man.
“I literally grabbed him by the shirt and I'm like, ‘You can't do this. You're going to end up dead. You are going to be dead. You have to figure out a way, whether it’s you go for long-term treatment, you check in with me three times a day. I don't know what the solution is, but there's got to be something we can do.’
There wasn't.
“Three weeks later he was dead.”
Adams spoke last week at the Laconia Public Library as part of its Coffee and Community Conversation Series.
As the city’s prevention, enforcement and treatment officer, Adams has learned the hard way that not every drug abuser can be saved. But he has also learned that it is well worth the effort to try to help as many people as possible.
He said Laconia’s problem with drug abuse is similar to that faced in other communities.
The statistics are sobering.
Statewide, 448 people died of drug overdoses last year, the state Medical Examiner’s office said in a March 18 report. That number is expected to rise after toxicology reports are finished on 24 deaths where a drug overdose appears to have occurred.
While drug overdose deaths are projected to decrease 8 percent statewide from 2017 to 2018, Belknap and Cheshire counties had increases. Belknap County led the state in per capita overdose deaths at 4.58 per 10,000 population, according to the New Hampshire Drug Monitoring Initiative’s 2018 Overview Report.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield reported to the city’s Police Commission that in 2018, the city had 11 overdose deaths, compared to nine the previous year.
Adams said the deadly nature of opioids is not lost on those with drug dependency.
Many are now opting to use methamphetamine.
“What people aren’t seeing is that methamphetamine use is increasing,” he said. “Now the individual may not be going out unconscious, but may be violent, experiencing some type of psychosis, acting out.
“Meth is cheaper, it's easier to produce very quickly. People in recovery say it's not as scary to do meth because, ‘I don't want to die and I won’t die from a meth overdose, I’ll just get really crazy.’”
Personality change after meth use can be dramatic.
“If you know what they are like when they are sober and in recovery, to see them under the influence of meth, it's not them,” Adams said. “It’s like this monster inside them. It's scary.”
He said some who are using hold down jobs and have no contact with police.
“Last summer, there were several individuals who overdosed and that was our very first contact with them and they had been living in this community their whole life,” he said.
Adams said there are persistent misconceptions in the community about drug abuse.
“I'll never argue with someone and say that they didn't have a choice in the beginning, because they always do,” he said. “But what people have to understand is that you are not in their shoes, so how can you judge the choices that they make?
“I really didn't understand that until I started working with individuals who were struggling. When I started finding out some of their background as to why they went and turned to substances, it was to alleviate the pain.
“My first few clients that I worked with at the police department, they were sex assault victims, brutal rape victims, and their parents didn't believe them, their parents didn't care, their parents were part of the issue. So what are they going to do, they are going to turn to something that's going to numb the pain so they don't have to think about it. They don't have to think about the fact that they were brutally raped over and over or that they were brutally beaten by their family member and that's how they grew up. Or their parents were addicts and that's all they knew.”
