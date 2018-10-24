HAVERHILL — A Manchester man is facing felony charges after he allegedly arranged to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Plymouth.
Frank L. Pineault, 42, of 199 Walnut St., Apt. 14, Manchester, was indicted on two counts of prohibited acts, related to the proposed sale that allegedly occurred in July.
Pineault was one of six people living in Central New Hampshire who allegedly committed drug crimes and were indicted by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
According to the indictment, Pineault arranged through social media to sell methamphetamine outside the Plymouth Rite Aid store on Main Street to someone who turned out to be an undercover officer. Pineault also was indicted for possessing less than one ounce of the drug.
The others indicted were:
• Tony E. Freeman, 31, of 329 Mayhew Turnpike, Plymouth, indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• Justin M. MacDonald, 39, of 91 Loon Lake Road, Plymouth, indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Danielle McHugh, 24, of 335 Mayhew Turnpike, Plymouth, indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Howard W. Poole, 40, of 8 Laraway Court, Derry, indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• Kerry Riley, 35, of 102 Province St., Laconia, indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
