MEREDITH — The town will not contest a recent court ruling which granted a variance to a Route 3 property owner to permit boat storage on his property.
Zoning Board of Adjustment Chairman Jack Dever said Wednesday the board was disappointed with the ruling, but added: “There is no use appealing this, or asking for a reconsideration.”
Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III ruled on June 29 that Douglas Frederick’s variance request to use his property at 194 Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), was in accordance with the town’s zoning ordinance. The ruling reversed the ZBA’s decision, which last August denied Frederick's request for a variance.
Dever said even though Frederick now has his variance, he will still need to present his proposal to the Planning Board for site plan review.
“I have no additional statement at this time,” Frederick said when told of the town’s decision.
Dever said only if Frederick attemped to go beyond the boat storage proposal cited in the judge’s decision would Frederick have to come back before the ZBA.
Dever noted that the judge's ruling permits winter boat storage and that the boat storage area be property screened. He also said if Frederick or a future owner owner wanted to conduct any other marine-related activity on the property, they would have to get approval from the ZBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.