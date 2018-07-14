When Royal Gov. John Wentworth granted new charters in 1768, he named one of them after Baron William Meredith, a member of British Parliament who was opposed to taxation of the colonies.
The celebration of the 250th anniversary of that charter has been going on all year in town, and Meredith residents are far from finished.
"This is a great year of celebrations," said Carol Gerken, an active member of several of the 250th committees.
In the years that followed the creation of the town, Meredith was at first agricultural and much of its existence evolved to become dependent on nearby lakes.
The natural ambiance of the area meant that the village by the lake became a go-to spot for visitors from around the world, many of whom arrived on steamboats, the most famous being the original SS Mount Washington.
Not much has changed, it seems; USA Today last month named Meredith one of America's top 10 lake towns.
In 2014, residents of Meredith began planning to honor their community and mark the 250th anniversary of that charter.
As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve and 2017 turned into 2018, a full house of more than 250 people gathered at the legendary Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant cheered, knowing the fun had begun and would continue for the entire year.
Numerous events – like stock car racing on the bay – were held in the winter and into spring, leading up to an extra special Meredith summer season.
One of the big celebratory events took place on July 4th, when a 50-year-old time capsule was opened with several hundred in attendance, many of whom were also present when the capsule was buried.
Bragging rights will be at stake today when locals compete for the title of Best Amateur Softball Team in Town from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "A Day At the Park "will be held at Prescott Park, with the Meredith Rotary Club, Middleton Lumber Supply, Frog Rock Tavern and Hermit Woods Winery among the teams who will be competing for the coveted title.
The games may be the centerpiece, but are not the only piece. Children will be given free batting instruction by members of the Winnipesaukee Muskrats New England Collegiate Baseball League team and some lucky youngsters will receive free tickets to the Muskrats game tonight. Wes Atwood, the voice of the Muskrats will do play by play of the day’s softball games.
The celebration continues in August, when Archie Andrews takes over the town on Thursday, Aug. 9. A statue of the famous cartoon character created by Meredith resident Bob Montana will be unveiled at noon at Community Park.
The next big thing is a really big thing when, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, the semi-quincentennial Birthday Celebration Parade will be stepping off smartly down Main Street, where it will continue to the lights, turn right onto Rte 3 to Mill Street, then wind back to the gathering spot at Middleton Lumber.
Parade Co-Chair Kathy LaPoint said more than 60 individual group participants will be involved, including the Inter-Lakes Marching Band and Flag Brigade, N.H. Pipe and Drum Band, The Shriners Band and the Firehouse Dixieland Band. Those who line the streets will enjoy horses and riders, motorcycles motorbikes, Shriners clowns and cars, plus classic cars and firetrucks. Many businesses will be participating, some marching, some with vehicles and at this date, at least 20 floats.
"The parade committee has been working hard for over a year to make this an exciting and memorable parade," LaPoint said.
A massive undertaking like the parade is but one memorable event in a year of them.
"Watching the community come together is like watching a family working together," said Erin Apostolos, Meredith library director.
A variety of opportunities present themselves through the Meredith Historical Society and the Meredith Public Library. Information for them can be accessed on those websites.
Keepsake items have also been made for sale. Tote bags, suncatchers and a blanket with the 250th logo are available.
A special calendar, which took 18 months in the making, is available with original artwork, much of which end up framed and on people’s walls. Information on accessing these is also on the Greater Meredith Program website.
For further information about the 250th, go to www.GreaterMeredithProgram.com or follow on Facebook @Meredith250th.
