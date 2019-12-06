MEREDITH — The 2019 property tax rate, as set by the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, is $15.89 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, an increase of 27 cents, or 1.7 percent, from the 2018 rate of $15.62 per $1,000.
The town’s net assessed valuation also increased over the past year, from $1.937 billion to $1.956 billion, a 1 percent rise.
That means that a hypothetical $200,000 home that paid $3,124 in taxes in 2018 might be valued at $202,000 today, and would have a tax bill of $3,209.78. This illustration does not take into account the new construction that contributes to the town’s net assessed valuation, and individual properties values would vary, based on the type of structure, location, and other factors.
Selectmen have held the municipal tax rate steady for the past three years, at $5 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The county portion of the tax rate fell by one cent, or 0.7 percent, from $1.39 in 2018 to $1.38 in 2019.
The state education tax rate fell by 6 cents, or 2.7 percent, from $2.21 in 2018 to $2.15 in 2019.
The local education tax rate rose by 34 cents, or 4.8 percent, from $7.02 in 2018 to $7.36 in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.