MEREDITH — A proposal for redesign and renovation of Goodhue Boat Company’s marina in Meredith, involving boat storage buildings, docks, a showroom, a pergola and parking, among other things, drew hours of comments and concerns from local residents at a Planning Board meeting Tuesday night.
After 11 p.m., the packed meeting, which began four hours earlier, was called for the night and will resume on Oct. 26.
Brent Pratt, a principal in the company, said the changes should make for a safer, prettier, modernized and more environmentally friendly marina, known to locals as Shep Brown’s Boat Basin.
Storage improvements are needed to accommodate today’s bigger and wider boats, he said.
Neighbors and those who dock boats at the marina expressed concerns, including whether their boat slips would still be available, whether noise or traffic would increase, whether there would be ample and convenient parking, even if there would be enough restrooms.
Pratt said the marina won’t significantly change its overall boat capacity of about 750. Many people who live on nearby Bear Island dock their boats at the marina and don’t want to see this number decrease.
Meanwhile, marina neighbors on Lovejoy Lane and Tall Pines Way don’t want to see an expansion that will lead to more traffic and noise in the area.
Pratt said that what will change is the way boats are stored. Fewer boats will be shrink wrapped and left in the open and more will be put into newly created storage spaces. He said the reduction in use of shrink wrap and less roof area in close proximity to the water will be two positive developments for the environment.
Pedestrian safety will be improved by a change in the pattern for where a forklift puts boats in the water, he said.
The opinions of neighbors, boaters, the business and the general public differ at times.
“The people at Tall Pines, Lovejoy Lane and the islanders all want different things,” Pratt said. “We’re trying desperately to satisfy various tension points. Sometimes change is a four letter word.”
He said he has held meetings with stakeholders and will investigate the option of creating a water taxi service that could be convenient for those on Bear Island.
Jane Bradstreet, who has had a residence on Bear Island for 20 years, liked the idea of a water taxi service.
“The pressure on the lake has increased since I’ve been there,” she said. “Marinas have always serviced the island people. Some of that business model is changing.
“The town of Meredith is permitting the building of houses on the island and has some responsibility helping the marinas and helping the island people to reach their property.”
Sandy Helve, who also has a house on Bear Island, said the marina needs to keep in mind the needs of islanders who must go back and forth across the water in order to dump trash, run errands, fetch guests and buy gasoline.
“The biggest thing for all of us when we come to the lake is the time issue,” she said. “How much time will it take to get from my car to the boat to the island and how long does it take to come back?
“Our middle names are lugging, lug, lug, lug, or carry, carry, carry. It doesn’t help our time issue, if we can’t park close to our slips.”
She referred to parking changes that could make for a longer walk between boat and car.
She also questioned whether there would be adequate parking to accommodate the marina's thriving boat rental business.
