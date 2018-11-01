MEREDITH — The Benjamin M. Smith Memorial Library has resumed normal hours, so it will be business as usual — except for the fiction room where work will begin today (Friday) to repair the water damage from last week's flooding.
An overflowing water fountain flooded the library on Oct. 22. In addition to the fiction room, water poured downstairs into the meeting room, and more extensive repairs will have to be completed before the meeting room can be used again.
During cleanup this week, the library moved many of its programs over to the Meredith Community Center, but it was able to reopen on Thursday for circulation and programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.