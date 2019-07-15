MEREDITH — The state Transportation Department will close Meredith Center Road at Sirles Road from 5 a.m. until noon on Thursday as part of a bridge refurbishment project.
The entire project should be completed by Thanksgiving, the department said. The work has faced delays. The original completion expectation was this summer.
The bridge, which is near the Wicwas Grange building and Sirles Road, was built in 1937 and carries 3,800 vehicles per day on a major route from New Hampshire Route 104 to Laconia. It is on the state’s “red list” of bridges needing significant work.
Temporary stop lights are in use to allow traffic to share the single lane that remains open on the two-lane road.
