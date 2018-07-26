MEREDITH – The small, multicolored floating city that sprang up on the waters of Meredith Bay last weekend featured 20 teams that anchored "Rafting for Wishes" – a major fundraiser for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire – in an attempt to raise $150,000.
Now in its eighth year, the 2018 version of the event began Friday. For 30 hours, the rafts were tethered together, with an estimated 150 participants taking turns on the flotilla to help reach the ambitious fundraising goal.
With team names like Super Heroes, The Survivors, and Land Lubbers, participants said they enjoyed their time on the lake and the satisfaction that came from being a part of something bigger than themselves.
Some had an experience with Make-A-Wish New Hampshire, an organization that works with families to creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, while others gave their time in admiration of that work.
Children like 11-year-old P.J. Kearney of Laconia, received his wish in March when and he and his family found themselves in Los Angeles at Universal Studios.
“It was absolutely amazing,” said the Laconia Middle School student who – along with his family – was part of the rafting extravaganza. “We spent the night and they had fireworks,” he said of the rafting event. “We even watched the movie 'The Sandlot' on a big screen at the park while floating offshore.” He and his family were part of the Aqua Ducks team made up of ladies from the Lakes Region.
There were booths scattered across Hesky Park offering snow cones and food from places like Fratello’s, Lyons’ Den and Patrick’s. You could even get a massage.
Saturday was activity day, with yoga in the park and a wild hula-hooping contest.
Even royalty arrived in the form of Queen Elsa and Princess Anna from the Disney movie "Frozen."
“We came by boat from Arendelle,” said a smiling Anna, referring to the movie, which has become a youth classic. Their arrival sparked a large reaction from the younger members present. Queen Elsa – played by Caroline Carter of Dover – has represented the beloved queen for several years, portraying her often during her year’s run as Miss America New Hampshire in 2016. She was joined by friend Rachael Smith as Anna.
As Elsa, Carter has been a “wish granter” for Make-A-Wish for several years. “It is so heartwarming to be able to be able to help them,” she said, “I do anything I can to help. The kids go through a lot.” Many children flocked to her, and several even sang with her.
Irene Weinstein of Meredith Bay Village and sister Sandy Kames came to the park and discovered the event. “It is a beautiful day, and we were happy to see the fun going on,” said Kames.
"This is fantastic that the proceeds go to Make-A-Wish for a great cause,” Weinstein added.
Heather Bishop of Tilton was in the middle of a group of hula hoopers, exhorting them on. She was excited to have had an opportunity to spend the night on the rafts, liking the fireworks, music, games and the movie.
“I know families of wish kids,” she said. “Not only do they grant wishes, but this program brings hope and gives positive attitude to all, which is a great factor in health.” When asked why she was doing this today with no real connection, she said, “If you had the opportunity to do this, why wouldn’t you?
Make-A-Wish New Hampshire set a goal to raise $150,000 from the event, but eclipsed that.
According to Outreach Director Nikki Lyons, “We raised more than $180,000. We could not have done it without support of the New Hampshire and Meredith communities… our volunteers, sponsors, friends and teams.” She said Team Aqua Ducks won the most team spirit award and Team Super Heroes were the best costumed.
At the end of the day, the floating city was dismantled, with every intention to recreate it in 2019.
