Mental health first aid

Lakes Region Mental Health Center Education and Wellness Coordinator Jake Schaffner teaches during the center's mental health first aid course. The originally Australian program is open to the public, and equips participants with basic tools to help recognize and get help for adults experiencing mental health difficulties. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mental Health Center hosted its first adult mental health first aid course in two years last week, and hopes to run the course more regularly in the future. 

The course traces its origins to Australia, and is designed for anybody, not just mental health professionals, to be able to provide basic “first aid” to those experiencing a mental health issue or in the early stages of crisis. The course is extensive, and consists of two hours of online training, followed by six hours in a classroom setting. At the end, participants become certified in mental health first aid. The course does not grant the ability to diagnose or treat mental illness, but rather provide support before connecting adults in need with professional help.

