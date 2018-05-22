LACONIA — Three area men are facing multiple felony drug charges connected with alleged drug sales in Alton earlier this year.
Stephen Joyal, 25, of 38 Whippoorwill Ridge Road, in Farmington; Casey A. Paiva, 28, of 73 Main St., Apt. 5, in Alton; and Shane Russell, 32, also of 73 Main St., Apt. 5, in Alton, were among 17 people indicted for drug crimes by the latest session of the Belknap County Superior Court grand jury.
Joyal was indicted on three counts of possession with intent to distribute, involving alleged sales of LSD, hashish oil, and marijuana. He was also indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug — LSD and cocaine. The indictments say the crimes allegedly occurred this past Jan. 31.
Paiva was indicted on two counts each of sale of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a narcotic drug, involving oxycodone, fentanyl and cocaine. The alleged activity occurred during February and March, the indictments state.
Russell was indicted on two counts each of possession of a narcotic drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a narcotic drug, involving fentanyl and oxycodone. The alleged activity occurred on March 12, the indictments state.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
Others indicted on drug charges were:
Laura J. Smith, 42, of 78 Laconia Road, in Tilton, was indicted on two counts of possession of fentanyl.
Alicia Eddings, 46, of 87 Pinebrook Place, in Manchester, was indicted on two counts of possession of Buprenorphine — an opioid painkiller.
Jeremiah R. Eastman, 26, of 2 Ragged Mountain Highway, Apt. 2, in Bristol, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug — fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Tiffany E. Rackliff, 21, of 1 Cedar Court, Apt. E6, in Franklin, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of fentanyl.
Jeremy Digby, 38, of 1234 Main St., in Grafton, was indicted on two counts of possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of Buprenorphine.
John Johnson, 55, of 6 Timothy Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Oliver Blackstone, 31, a transient, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Michael J. Grass, 32, of 29 Bridge St., Apt. 2, in Pittsfield, was indicted for possession of cocaine.
Jesse E. Roberts, 35, of 4 Floyd Way, in Center Barnstead, was indicted for possession of fentanyl. He was also indicted on three counts of being a felon in possession of dangerous weapons — namely switchblades and metallic knuckles.
Steven R. Fereshetian, 32, of 48 Harvard St., in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine and Alprazolam.
Deshon Stone-Davis, 23, of 6 Westview Drive, Apt. 10, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for operating a motor vehicle after being certified as an habitual offender.
Nicole Mason, 31, of 10 Riverview Drive, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Gavin Guay, 26, of 88 North State St., Apt. 1, in Concord, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Travis Oak, 36, of 78A Gilford Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
