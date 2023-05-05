LACONIA — If you see a neighbor, or local business, setting up red-colored lights, J.P. Hobby wants you to know that it isn’t for Christmas in May.
Hobby, a lieutenant with the Laconia Police Department, said the display of lights is in honor of National Firefighters Memorial Weekend, May 6-7 this year.
The weekend has gained traction in the city thanks, in part, to the efforts of Gayle Miller, whose husband, Mark Miller, was a firefighter who died in a dive training accident in 2004.
Miller is the fourth person recognized by the department as having died in the line of duty, Hobby said. The memory of others is often left to the surviving family members to keep alive, as there’s not currently a memorial in the city for fallen firefighters. The closest thing, Hobby noted, is a portion of a steel beam, salvaged from the wreckage of the World Trade Center, after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The fallen
The first known firefighter to give their life protecting the city was John Lawrence Sanborn, who died Aug. 26, 1913. He was only 20 at the time, according to a newspaper account covering a ceremony in 2013 to mark the 100th anniversary of his passing. Sanborn was part of a crew responding to a tenement fire on Jackson Street, and was riding on a ladder wagon, pulled by a team of horses.
Sanborn was thrown from the wagon when the vehicle hit an obstacle, then run over by the wagon’s rear wheels. He died from internal injuries.
Milo James Judkins, who was a captain with the Lakeport station, died Nov. 12, 1949. He helped to extinguish a building fire, then was later discovered deceased at the station.
Maurice H. Benwell, a call member of the department, died May 5, 1987, when he suffered a heart attack while using a hydrant to fill a tanker truck. Because he was away from the scene of the fire, other firefighters didn’t notice his condition until it was too late to help.
Miller, one of the pioneers of the city’s now-robust water rescue team, drowned while training at Weirs Beach on March 11, 2004. He was 43.
Firefighting is a dangerous form of public service. According to a report published by the National Fire Protection Association, there were 135 on-duty deaths of firefighters in the United States in 2021. COVID accounted for a significant portion, but there were also deaths attributed to exposure to fire, heat and explosions; vehicle collisions; and physical stress, overexertion or other medical causes.
Those are likely only the tip of the iceberg, however. Compared with the general population, firefighters are significantly more likely to die from cancer and other chronic health conditions, suicide and other behavioral health problems.
The flag
Despite the dangers, people continue to be called to the profession. Milo Judkins’ grandson, Rick Judkins, eventually became chief of the city’s department. Benwell’s son, Joseph, was also called to the profession. Hobby is the fifth generation of his family to serve.
Yet, he speaks about a tension with how the city honors — or fails to honor — the memories of those who died while serving. There’s no memorial, nowhere that the names are cast in bronze or carved in stone.
The closest the department has is a flag, gifted to the department by the Benwell family, listing the names of Judkins, Benwell and Miller. At the time, the family was unaware of Sanborn.
“It’s very touching, considering my career here, and that of my family. It’s treasured,” Hobby said of the flag. Most of the year, though, it stays in storage, and is only brought out at this time of year.
“In order to preserve it, we don’t fly it outside and we don’t hang it year-round,” Hobby said. If the department had a display box, with archival glass to protect the flag, he said he would like to find a place for it to be visible every day of the year.
A permanent memorial would be appreciated by the fire staff, said Trevor Greene, a firefighter and paramedic, “just something to recognize the people who dedicated their time, and their life, to the city. To recognize and to honor them.”
“It’s a tough topic,” Hobby acknowledged. It’s not that people want to forget about those who have sacrificed, but people also don’t always want to think about the topic long enough to create a lasting memorial.
“You want people to remember the people who gave everything for the city,” Hobby said. He would like to see “something that’s in granite, concrete, to make sure people are remembered.”
Greene added, “It is a way to make sure that the people who gave that sacrifice aren’t lost.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.