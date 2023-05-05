Firefighters memorial
Matt Maciel, probationary firefighter with Laconia, is shown here with Lt. J.P. Hobby, along with a flag donated to the department by the family of Maurice Benwell, and a framed rubbing of a memorial for Mark Miller. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
 

LACONIA — If you see a neighbor, or local business, setting up red-colored lights, J.P. Hobby wants you to know that it isn’t for Christmas in May.

Hobby, a lieutenant with the Laconia Police Department, said the display of lights is in honor of National Firefighters Memorial Weekend, May 6-7 this year.

