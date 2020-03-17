LACONIA — The Laconia Parks & Recreation Department has rescheduled it meeting regarding the Laconia skatepark to Wednesday, April 8, at 6 p.m. at the Laconia Community Center.
The meeting will provide an opportunity to go over ideas for the park, such as elements, materials, and locations.
The department wants advice from the people who would use the area and know best what is needed for the skatepark.
For more information, contact the Laconia Parks & Recreation Department at 603-524-5046.
