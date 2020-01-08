GILFORD — Repairs to the Meadow Brook Bridge are scheduled to begin on Jan. 16.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has included the bridge, located on the west side of Silver Sands Marina, on Route 11B, on its red list of bridges in urgent need of repair.
The bridge deck replacement project is scheduled to take three months to complete. During that time, motorists will be restricted to one-way alternating traffic, controlled by temporary traffic signals on both sides of the bridge.
