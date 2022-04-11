GILFORD — When the filing period for the Gunstock Area Commission closed on Friday afternoon, the county administrator's office had a list four names long. That list got a little shorter in the intervening days, as Rusty McLear, who had served in the very seat the County Delegation will meet to fill on Tuesday evening, announced on Monday that he was withdrawing his application.
"I am dropping out," McLear said in an interview on Monday evening. He said he was doing so in support of another candidate, John Lowell.
McLear, a hospitality entrepreneur who is credited with helping turn Meredith into a thriving tourism destination, was first appointed to the GAC two years ago to fill out the term of a commissioner who had to resign. At the time, it was the determination of all parties, including the chair of the delegation, Rep. Mike Sylvia, that McLear should serve a total of five years, the rest of that term plus a full consecutive term.
However, earlier this year, Sylvia reconsidered that decision and declared that McLear was no longer a legitimate GAC member; that the delegation should have formally appointed someone at the conclusion of the prior term. That move came in the midst of other struggles surrounding the county-owned recreation area. The GAC had proposed ambitious expansion through a master plan revealed late last year, meanwhile, some members of the delegation had sponsored legislation that would have given them more control over the administration of Gunstock's budget.
At the time of his ouster, McLear pledged to stand his ground. He followed through by submitting his application to be considered by the delegation. However, on Saturday, when he learned that Lowell, whose experience in the skiing and hospitality industry exceeds his own, had applied, he said he decided to take himself out of the running.
"John Lowell is a terrific guy, a great skier," McLear said, "He has run two big ski areas, and he's a charming, easy-going, steady, honest guy." He noted that Lowell knows Tom Day, Gunstock's general manager, and that the two have similar philosophies. "I just thought he would be better at it than me."
According to the application he submitted to the county administrator, Lowell is a retired businessperson who has lived in Belknap County for 30 years. His career included management of both ski and hospitality operations, including at Attitash, Mount Snow and Wildcat.
The County Delegation will have two other candidates to consider when they meet on Tuesday evening. Doug Lambert, who operates a metal fabrication business, and Cindy Creteau-Miller, who has worked as a ski instructor, owned Magic Mountain Ski Resort in Vermont, and is certified as an adaptive instructor and guide for skiers with disabilities.
Of the three candidates, McLear said there is one that rises to the top.
"John should be the hands-down guy to get the job," McLear said. "He's the right guy at the right time... I'm happy we have someone as good as John to choose."
