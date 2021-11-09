LACONIA — The close relationship that City Councilor Bob Hamel had with former Mayor Edward Engler did not have a very auspicious beginning
Hamel recalled at Monday’s City Council meeting Engler not long after he founded The Laconia Daily Sun in 2000.
“We didn’t get along. He called me in for an interview when I was running for council. I sat there for a few minutes and then I said, ‘Naw, I think I will talk to Michael Kitch’” the Sun’s longtime City Hall reporter.
But over the years their relationship evolved, grew warmer, and deepened.
Hamel remembered Engler, who died last Friday, as “a great mayor, a great friend, and I considered him a brother.”
Hamel struggled at times to speak as he paid tribute to Engler with whom he served on the council for Engler’s entire tenure as mayor from 2014 to 2020. His voice choking with emotion, Hamel thanked the council for unanimously supporting his proposal to dedicate to Engler the auditorium of the restored Colonial Theatre, what many consider Engler’s greatest legacy.
“I think of him every day as someone who loved this city,” he said.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer remembered Engler as someone who believed in community and the need to find ways to bring people together. It was that sense of community, Hosmer said, that motivated Engler to work tirelessly to make the much-longed-for Colonial revival a reality.
“He knew that there was always the threat of the community pulling apart. When he championed the restoration of the Colonial it was because he knew that what holds us together is how we gather together,” Hosmer said. “He often spoke of public amenities not as businesses but as places where we gather that we call part of our home — our libraries, our schools, our public auditoriums — where we look at each other eye to eye, and most importantly listen to each other, a great community living room.”
But Hosmer said that Engler will be remembered not just for what he accomplished, but how he lived, especially during his last years when he struggled in the face of treatments and complications from cancer.
“He knew that community is worth fighting for and that life is worth fighting for and for the past five years did it with courage,” Hosmer said.
Councilor Henry Lipman praised Engler for his interest in the city’s future and his ability to build consensus among councilors.
“He worked for things (that will produce results) beyond his time,” he said.
Councilor Bruce Cheney said he was especially inspired by the quiet courage Engler showed during his illness.
Fellow Councilor Mark Haynes said he was often touched by Engler’s considerate regard for others. “He was always inclusive,” he said.
