RUMNEY — A man from Westborough, Massachusetts, and his two young daughters sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries during a snowmobile mishap on Sunday.
Members of the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department received notification of the snowmobile crash on the summit of Stinson Mountain around noon on Feb. 23.
First responders treated Paul Dwane, 45, and his daughters at the scene, eventually carrying them down the mountain in a tracked utility terrain vehicle. They were then transported by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further treatment.
The crash was determined to be the result of an accidental grip of the snowmobile throttle as the three were remounting the snowmobile after stopping on the summit of Stinson Mountain. The snowmobile traveled 35 feet and struck several spruce trees.
All of the victims were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
First responders from the Rumney Fire Department, Hebron Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, and Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, along with a Fish & Game conservation officer, established a command post and utilized snowmobiles and tracked utility terrain vehicles to reach the crash scene at the top of Stinson Mountain via the snowmobile trail.
