HAVERHILL — A Massachusetts man has been indicted for felony reckless conduct in connection with a high-speed chase in Bristol earlier this month.
Joseph Buckley, 56, of 37 Bay St., Apt. 3, in Hull, Massachusetts, was one of seven people with area connections indicted by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
According to court documents Buckley allegedly sped away from Bristol Police Officer Dakota Van Tassel on West Shore Road on July 19, in Bristol, and “engaged in conduct which may have placed pedestrians or other motorists in danger or serious bodily injury.”
In addition to the indictment, Buckley was charged with the following misdemeanors: Aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving after his license had been suspended or revoked, two counts of disobeying an officer, and simple assault.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it represents a finding by a grand jury that there is sufficient evidence for a prosecutor to proceed with a criminal case.
Others indicted were:
Judith M. Tautenhan, 39, of 8 Route 25, in Plymouth was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 from the South Main Street Water District of Warren. She was also indicted on a charge of falsifying physical evidence for allegedly removing files from the Water District’s computer, and a charge of making a false report for allegedly falsifying information in a Water District report to the state Department of Revenue Administration.
Sheldon Wallace, 44, of 14-2 Osseo Circle, in Lincoln, was indicted on three counts of forgery and a charge of possession of methamphetamine. The forgery indictments allege Wallace presented three bogus checks, totaling $880, at a Plymouth bank. All of the alleged crimes occurred while Wallace was free on bail, the indictments state.
Steven W. Spead, 28, of 51 School St., in Rumney, was indicted for driving a motor vehicle after being deemed an habitual offender.
Lucas Nault, 31, of 4 Avery St., in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of the opioid pain reliever burprenorphine.
Clifford R. Reitsma, 36, of 85 Loon Lake Road, in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
