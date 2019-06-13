A Bay State man died early Thursday morning when his motorcycle went off Kona Farm Road in Moultonborough, local police reported.
The fatality was one of three local area motorcycle crashes that happened between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, as Motorcycle Week was entering its final phase. The other two crashes occurred in Laconia.
The dead motorcyclist was identified as Worth P. Olsen, 35, of Saugus, Massachusetts, according to a statement put out by the Moultonborough Police Department.
The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday near the Kona Farm Road and Morrill Street intersection. According to police, Olsen was traveling west on Kona Farm Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the south side of the road, whereupon he was thrown from the machine.
The first emergency personnel who arrived on the scene found Olsen unconscious and not breathing. Bystanders were performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. Police officers took over performing CPR and “continued lifesaving efforts with the use of an automated defibrillator” designed to shock a person’s heart to re-establish a normal rhythm.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel.
Both of the Laconia crashes occurred in Weirs Beach.
The first happened at 9:08 p.m. on Endicott Street North (Route 3) near Hayes Road. Emergency personnel found the motorcycle operator, identified only as a 48-year-old man, in the roadway. He appeared to have suffered a head injury.
The extent of his injuries was unavailable, but Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield noted Thursday that the man did not need to be transferred to a higher-level medical facility.
The second crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Scenic Road where a motorcycle driven by Vincent R. Ruscitti, 30, of Upton, Massachustts, went off the road. Ruscitti suffered an apparent facial injury, according to police. He was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital for treatment. Later at the hospital, police arrested Ruscitti on a DWI charge.
Each of the three cases remains under investigation.
