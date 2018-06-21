LACONIA — For the second time in three months, a Laconia resident charged in connection with a 2017 highway crash that caused massive injuries to a man and toddler failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance, prompting the court to order his arrest before the man eventually turned up.
According to court records, James Willingham's failure to appear in Belknap Superior Court was due to a lack of proper notification and misunderstanding.
On Monday Justice James D. O’Neill III issued an arrest warrant for Willingham, 31, who was due in court for a pretrial conference.
Willingham, whose address is variously given in court documents as 31 Pine St., No. 1, and 138 Sheridan St., both in Laconia, is charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence stemming from a two-vehicle January 2017 crash on Route 11. The collision left the other driver, Brent Stranger, in a minimally conscious state, and nearly killed his daughter, Arianna Stranger.
Stranger’s girlfriend, Sarah Kunst, and their newborn son, Aiden, were also in the car but sustained less serious injuries in the virtual head-on collision near the Route 11-Lockes Hill Road intersection. Willingham was also injured, but did not require hospitalization.
In addition to the felony aggravated DWI charges, Willingham was indicted last February on three counts of felony second-degree assault. The indictments state that Willingham was under the influence of methamphetamines, amphetamines, or marijuana at the time of the crash.
After being indicted, Willingham failed to appear for a court hearing on March 14 and O’Neill ordered that he be arrested. Willingham was arrested on the bench warrant on April 5, and he was released on $50,000 personal recognizance bail.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois explained Tuesday that Willingham was charged on a direct indictment — meaning he was not under arrest at the time the indictment was issued and the first official notice he would have received was when the indictment was mailed to him. However, the indictment was returned to the court by the U.S. Postal Service because he was not at the address the court had on file.
"That explains why he got PR bail," Livernois said, explaining that Willingham had received no official notice that he had to appear in court because the indictment was mailed to the wrong address.
Also on Tuesday, Willingham, upon learning that he had missed Monday's court proceeding, voluntarily surrendered at the office of his attorney, Caroline Smith.
In her motion filed Tuesday to lift the warrant, Smith wrote, "The defendant was not trying to avoid court." She explained that Willingham missed his latest court date because he "erroneously believed that a July 18 settlement conference superseded the dispositional hearing (on Monday).
He remains free on $50,000 personal recognizance bail.
Willingham appeared in court on May 18 for a scheduled dispositional conference to determine whether the case might be settled by some negotiated agreement or if the matter would likely go to trial. At that time, O’Neill granted the defense’s request for a 30-day continuance.
