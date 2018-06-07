LACONIA — A Gilford man with a history of violent behavior will spend at least 32 months in State Prison after pleading guilty to weapons and assault charges.
Joshua G. Pike, 31, of 330 Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, entered the pleas in Belknap Superior Court on Monday.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Pike to two concurrent three- to six-year sentences on two charges of second-degree assault. In addition, the judge handed down two concurrent 3½- to seven-year sentences on two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. The sentence for the weapons charges was suspended for 10 years, and will run consecutive to the assault sentence, meaning that if Pike commits any crime or violates parole within 10 years of completing sentence for assault, he can be sent back to prison to serve the weapons sentence.
Assistant County Attorney Adam Woods told the judge that Pike had kicked one man in the face, breaking the victim’s jaw, attacked another with a clawhammer, and beat another man, leaving him with a bloody face.
In addition to the prison sentence, Pike was ordered to make $5,465 in restitution to Lakes Region General Hospital to cover the cost of treating the man whose jaw he broke. He was also order to undergo any counseling and treatment programs recommended by prison officials.
The robbery and criminal threatening charges Pike was facing were dismissed.
“I’ve owned up to my behavior,” Pike told O’Neill before he pronounced sentenced.
Woods said he hoped the negotiated sentence would be a deterrent to prevent Pike from the same criminal behavior.
