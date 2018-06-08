LACONIA — A local man charged with choking and beating a woman in January has been sentenced to time in confinement.
Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Izaiah Conway to 12 months in the Belknap County Corrections facility, and ordered him to undergo drug and alcohol counseling and anger management therapy.
Conway, 21, whose address in court documents is variously listed as 47 Annis Drive, in Gilford, and 18 Cycle Lane, in Belmont, pleaded guilty to simple assault and criminal threatening and sentenced to 12 months confinement and each charge with the sentences running concurrently. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 2½ to five years in prison. That sentence was suspended for two years, commencing upon his release from the House of Correction. In addition he will be on probation for one year after his release. Three other counts of second-degree assault were dismissed.
Conway was given credit for the 147 days he has spent in confinement since his arrest in January.
Conway was accused of twice choking his victim and twice striking her with a collapsible baton — a deadly weapon — on Jan. 12, at the victim's residence at 18 Cycle Lane, in Belmont.
The attack was stopped when a neighbor heard screams and intervened.
At the time of the alleged attack Conway was free on personal recognizance bail on charges of misdemeanor simple assault and criminal threatening after attacking the same victim last Nov. 22 in Meredith, and two counts of violating bail orders by allegedly being in the company of the victim on Nov. 28 and 29.
A restraining order was issued against Conway on Nov. 22, but it was lifted at the woman's request on Dec. 5.
