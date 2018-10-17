LACONIA — A Londonderry man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to causing a crash which killed a motorcyclist during Bike Week 2016.
Brett Covey, 38, of 12 Vista Ridge, #39, in Londonderry, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of negligent homicide.
Judge Gillian Abramson sentenced Covey to two to four years in State Prison. In addition she ordered that Covey’s license be revoked for seven years, and that he pay $14,167 in restitution — $12,732 to the estate of the victim and $1,435 to Gulbicki’s Towing.
Covey was charged in connection with a June 17, 2016, crash on the Laconia Bypass in Gilford that took the life of Paul Sambatoro, 54, of Salem.
According to news reports at the time and the indictment, Covey was driving his car erratically on the bypass when it collided head-on with the motorcycle Sambatoro was driving. The indictment stated Covey was speeding and “swerving in and out of his travel lane” just prior to the collision.
At the plea and sentencing hearing Tuesday Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said there was no evidence that Covey was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, or distracted by cell phone use at the time of the crash. However, Livernois said that speed and manner of Covey’s driving were sufficient to show that he was driving negligently.
Livernois said it took prosecutors an unusually long time to indict Covey on the charge because of the need to hire a special investigator to recreate the data of the collision after the data which was gathered by on-scene investigators was lost due to a technical problem with their equipment.
