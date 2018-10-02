CONCORD — A former Canterbury man has been indicted on homicide charges in connection with the stabbing death of his mother in May, the state Attorney General’s Office reported Monday.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Canterbury Police Chief Michael Labrecque together announced Phillip Nash, 21, formerly of Canterbury, was indicted on two alternative counts of second-degree murder, and two counts of theft by unauthorized taking in connection with the death of his mother, Frances Nash, 51, in Canterbury, on May 17.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of a crime exists to warrant putting a person on trial.
Nash was arrested in Virginia, on May 21, and later extradited to New Hampshire.
He has been indicted for second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Frances Nash by stabbing her multiple times. An additional alternative count of second-degree murder charges Mr. Nash with recklessly causing Frances’ death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by stabbing her multiple times.
Nash has also been charged with two counts of theft by unauthorized taking for exercising unauthorized control over a car belonging to Frances Nash, and a pickup truck belonging to Chance Anderson.
Nash remains in custody without bail.
