LACONIA — A Laconia man has been indicted for possessing a piece of expensive jewelry he knew was stolen.
Jameson Brisendine, 23, of 85 Winnisquam Ave., in Laconia, was indicted for receiving stolen property worth more than $ 1,500. The indictment says Brisendine had a platinum diamond ring, and that he either knew or strongly suspected the ring had been stolen.
The indictment was handed up by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather is a finding by a jury that there is sufficient evidence that a crime has been committed to warrant bringing the accused to trial.
Others indicted include:
Cody Barton, 23, of 26 Pinewood Lane, in Andover, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Nicholas J. Bickford, 35, of 177 Suncook Valley Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — metallic knuckles.
Cassandra Bystrack, 22, of 194 Tibbetts Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
James Conforti, 30, of 256 Red Hill Road, in Moultonborough, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Kristin Costella, 36, of 30 Shaker Road, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of falsifying physical evidence.
Brian Giaddullo, 43, of 25 Howard St., in Saugus, Massachusetts, was indicted for second-degree assault (domestic violence) involving an 8-year-old child.
John Gilbert, 52, of 698 South Barnstead Road, in Barnstead, was indicted on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Nathaniel Gilleland, 33, of 20 Shady Lane, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of forgery for allegedly presenting a check drawn on someone else’s account without the account holder’s authorization.
Scott Hill, 52, a transient with ties to Belmont, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Christopher Hughes, 27, of 9 Sargents Place, Lot 40, in Gilford, was indicted on a charge of forgery for allegedly cashing a check that had not been written by the account holder.
Zachary Lesko-Lebeau, 27, of 736 Union Ave., Apt. 10, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — a switchblade.
Kaylene M. Loranger, 31, 736 Union Ave., Apt. 8, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of criminal threatening, and one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Leah Marceau, 35, of 83C Batchelder St., in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief with damage exceeding $1,500. Marceau allegedly threw potted plants and other things at another person’s automobile.
Megan O’Connell, 39, of 390 Laconia Road, in Laconia, was indicted for driving a motor vehicle after having been deemed an habitual offender.
Daniel W. Sorrell, 40, of 314 Old Bristol Road, in New Hampton, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property worth more than $1,500 — a mountain bike.
Eric Taylor, 40, of 31 Beaman St., Apt. 2, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Nestacia Tobey, 34, of 180 Union Ave., Apt. 2, in Laconia, was indicted for issuing a bad check in the amount of $1,406.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.