WOLFEBORO — A local man, who may not have found his java good to the last drop, has been arrested for throwing a coffee cup at a pedestrian.
Stephen Harwood, 28, of Wolfeboro, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Lehner Street at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday when he threw the cup out the window at what police described as an elderly woman.
Harwood was charged with attempted simple assault and littering, Wolfeboro police reported Thursday.
Harwood is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.