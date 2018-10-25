LACONIA — A Sandwich man received a suspended sentence for drug possession after pleading guilty in Belknap Superior Court.
Caleb Catalano, 22, of 21 Skinner St., in Center Sandwich, pleaded guilty to possession of oxycodone. Judge Gillian Abramson sentenced Catalano to 12 months in the county House of Correction, with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior.
In addition Catalano was fined $434, also suspended on condition of three years good behavior and was placed on probation for two years.
The prosecution chose not to prosecute Catalano on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.