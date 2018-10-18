LACONIA — A Concord man has been sentenced to State Prison after pleading guilty to breaking into two local businesses.
William Lee, 40, of 32 South St., Apt. 2, in Concord, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to two counts of burglary.
According to court records, Lee broke into W.H. Electric and AKA Tool, both in Laconia, on Jan. 28.
On one count Judge Gillian Abramson sentenced Lee to two to four years in the State Prison, with 253 days credit for time already spent in confinement. In addition he was ordered to participate in counseling and treatment while in prison.
On the second count, Lee received a 3½- to seven-year sentence with all the time suspended on condition of five years good behavior. The suspended sentence will run consecutive to the two- to four-year sentence.
