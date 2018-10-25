LACONIA — A New Hampton man accused of choking his intimate partner will spend at least two months in confinement after pleading guilty to reduced charges.
John R. Vachon, 33, of 411 Winona Road, New Hampton, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Belknap County Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and criminal threatening.
On the assault charge, Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Vachon to 12 months in the House of Corrections with all but 60 days suspended. He also ordered Vachon to participate in a batterer’s intervention program. Vachon will serve one year’s probation after his release.
On the criminal threatening charge, O’Neill sentenced Vachon to 12 months in the House of Correction, with all the time suspended on condition of two years of good behavior. That sentence is due to begin after his release on the assault charge.
As part of the plea agreement, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office did not prosecute a felony second-degree assault charge and two other misdemeanor charges — second-degree assault and criminal mischief — against Vachon.
