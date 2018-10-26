LACONIA — A Franklin man faces a year’s confinement after pleading guilty to charges of selling drugs.
Brian Butler, 33, of 4 Cedar St., Apt. B7, Franklin, pleaded guilty Monday in Belknap County Superior Court to two felony charges of selling methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Butler to 12 months in the Belknap County Department of Correction jail on one of the charges. He also directed that Butler participate in a comprehensive substance abuse treatment program called CORE.
On the second charge, O’Neill handed down a two- to four-year suspended prison sentence that requires Butler to show good behavior for five years after he is released from the House of Correction.
As part of the negotiated plea, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute two other drug sale charges.
The sentence also requires Butler to serve two years' probation.
Butler was accused of selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant in July 2017 in Tilton.
