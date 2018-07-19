WOLFEBORO — A Lakes Region man is facing a charge of driving under the influence after being arrested by local police late Tuesday night following a serious one-car crash.
Wolfeboro police arrested Nathan Souther, 22, of Tuftonboro, soon after he had turned off North Main Street onto Waumbeck Road and crashed into a stone wall shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Officers at the scene concluded that Souther was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Once at the police station, Souther became nonverbal and began showing signs of a possible drug overdose, police said. He was rushed to Huggins Hospital. Once he was medically cleared, Souther was taken to the Carroll County Jail for processing.
He is due to appear in Third Circuit Court-Criminal Division on the DWI charge on Sept. 12.
