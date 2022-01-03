WOLFEBORO — A Massachusetts man drowned Saturday night in Lake Winnipesaukee after he and three others attempted to paddle to Grant Island at 11 p.m. According to a press release from Marine Patrol division, two of the individuals attempted the crossing in a double kayak, and the other pair in a canoe before both vessels capsized in the frigid waters. None of the paddlers were wearing life jackets.
After the vessels capsized, the occupants attempted to swim to shore, using the boats as floatation devices. One witness heard the commotion and launched a second canoe to aid three of the paddlers to Grant’s Island until help arrived. The fourth individual’s body was recovered by Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue and Fish and Game.
“The water temperature was about 38 degrees,” said Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua Dirth. “What people need to think about when we're dealing with cold water is what is called cold water immersion.” Cold water immersion is a phrase coined by Canadian Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht to describe what occurs when a human falls into cold water. “It's called the 1/10/1 principle”, explained Sgt. Dirth. “The one deals with the first minute entering that water, the initial shock, that gasp if that will occur, the elevated heart rate. After that you have about 10 minutes of meaningful survival, and that’s where a person is going to start to lose some of their motor functions, those facilities which include the ability to swim and that last hour after that 10 minutes that’s really where the hypothermia is going to start to set in.”
As for the specific reasons as to why these individuals were in small craft at 11 p.m. in January, or what they were wearing, Dirth declined to comment on the specifics of the investigation. When asked if such watercraft were a common sight on the lake at this time of year, Dirth stated, “Any time that you have water that is not frozen, it certainly is an invitation to paddle and use it. People go out for all types of reasons, whether it's sightseeing, hunting, whitewater adventure. It's important that they’re dressed for the water temperature, not just the air temperature.”
Lt. Andre deBeer of the Wolfeboro Fire Department said that such craft were “quite uncommon” in January. “We are prepared for it,” deBeer said. “We do have the equipment for it when it happens.”
More details will be available pending further investigation. The name of the deceased has not been released.
