LACONIA — A local man, accused of sexual activity with a child, was will spend at least 10 months in confinement after pleading guilty in Belknap Superior Court Friday.
Justin Thomas, 22, of 72 Batchelder St., in Laconia, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a sex abuse image.
On the endangerment charge, Judge Gillian Abramson sentenced Thomas to 12 months in the House of Correction with two months suspended on condition of seven years good behavior. On the sex abuse image charge, Abramson handed down a 3½- to seven-year sentence with all the time suspended, also on condition of seven years good behavior. The suspended sentence will begin once Thomas is released from confinement.
According to court records, Thomas allegedly used the internet in 2016 to lure a then-12-year-old girl to meet him and and then enticed her to perform various sex acts while he recorded them visually.
As part of his sentence Thomas is required to submit to sex offender assessment and treatment. He will also be on probation for two years after he is released, and will then have to register as a sexual offender.
As part of the negotiated plea, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute Thomas on five other counts of possession of child abuse images, another count of endangering the welfare of a minor, and a charge of using a computer to pursue an opportunity to commit sexual assault.
