Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield, left, rides in the bucket of a fire truck with Malachyte Lamos after arresting him on the roof of the Lakes Region Mental Health Center. Police arrested Lamos just 10 hours earlier for allegedly breaking into the same building at 2 a.m. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Malachyte Lamos, 19, was arrested for a second time midday Tuesday on the roof of the Lakes Region Mental Health Center, where he was previously arrested for an alleged break-in just 10 hours prior.
Four police vehicles and two fire engines responded to the scene, where Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield and another officer apprehended Lamos on the roof of the building.
Fire crews used a ladder truck to safely lower Canfield and Lamos down to the parking lot, before Lamos, of Bristol, was transported to the police station by another officer.
“All I can say this is the second attempt in 24 hours for that same individual to enter the building, but the police were extremely fast to respond both times,” said Beth Vachon, director of development and communication at LRMHC.
Lamos was first arrested early Tuesday morning after a janitor found him in an unconscious state on the second floor of the building around 2 a.m.
“We made contact with the subject, he regained consciousness and appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug,” Canfield said. “There was a desk that was rummaged through, and it appears a certain quantity of prescription medication was taken from the desk.”
Canfield said Lamos was also in possession of “various electronic devices” including a video camera, but they likely didn't belong to him. Lamos was initially charged with criminal trespassing and transported to the hospital.
“While at the hospital, he became combative and was charged with resisting arrest,” Canfield said. “During investigation, officers discovered the roof hatch was open, so we're currently investigating how he made entry, either rooftop or some other means.”
Canfield identified one of the prescription medications found in Lamos' possession as gabapentin, a type of anticonvulsant used to treat seizures and nerve pain caused by shingles. According to the British Journal of General Practice, abusers of gabapentin can experience a euphoric high, relaxation, sedation, mood elevation, dissociation, reduced inhibition, increased sociability and intoxication “similar to being drunk.”
Canfield said the 19-year-old posted bail shortly after his first arrest Tuesday, but at noon the same day, Lakes Region Mental Health called the police after Lamos was again spotted on the second floor.
“He'd gone back through the hatch, and employees were working inside. [An employee] turned around, and said, 'Oh my gosh,' he was right there. He ran back up the fire escape back onto the roof, that's when we responded,” Canfield said. “We looked up through the hatch and we found him hiding behind one of the air conditioner ducts on the rooftop.”
Canfield described Lamos as acting confused during the second arrest. “He claims to have no idea how he got up there, either,” Canfield said.
Both Canfield and Vachon said there is no apparent connection between Lamos and LRMHC.
As for the roof entrance, police are still investigating exactly how Lamos broke in. On scene, one employee speculated Lamos climbed a pipe up the side of the building to reach the roof.
The hatch "lifts up, but it's secured and locked from the inside,” Canfield said. “They've had some HVAC work done over the last few days, maybe that was left unsecured, if he did make entry through the rooftop. We don't know if he made entry via roof or other means.”
Vachon said the roof door “does meet fire code.”
“It's intended as an escape route,” Vachon said. “We're looking at that right now to see what can be done to secure it.”
Prior to his second arrest, Lamos was set to be arraigned Thursday, March 23, at 8:15 a.m. He is still facing charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest for the first break-in.
“I think we're going to charge burglary and then probably trespass,” Canfield said shortly after Lamos' second arrest. “I'm not sure what other charges would be at this point.”
