Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield, left, rides in the bucket of a fire truck with Malachyte Lamos after arresting him on the roof of the Lakes Region Mental Health Center. Police arrested Lamos just 10 hours earlier for allegedly breaking into the same building at 2 a.m. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Malachyte Lamos, 19, was arrested for a second time midday Tuesday on the roof of the Lakes Region Mental Health Center, where he was previously arrested for an alleged break-in just 10 hours prior.

Four police vehicles and two fire engines responded to the scene, where Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield and another officer apprehended Lamos on the roof of the building. 

