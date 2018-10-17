LACONIA — A local transient is being held without bail after being arrested for a nighttime unarmed robbery at a local convenience store Wednesday.
Laconia police received a call at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday that there had been a robbery at the Circle K at 535 Union Ave.
According to police, Jeffrey Goodale, 36, with no fixed address in Laconia, had entered the store and demanded the clerk give him money from the cash register, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash and other store merchandise.
Goodale was ultimately apprehended at an Elm Street apartment close to Lakeport Square and taken into custody.
Goodale was charged with unarmed robbery — a Class B felony.
According to the affidavit in support of the arrest, Goodale entered the Circle K after 1 a.m. and said he wanted to buy some beer. When the clerk told Goodale he could not buy beer at that hour, he told to clerk, “Well, I guess this is a robbery.”
At his arraignment in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, Judge James D. O’Neill III ordered Goodale held without bail. He further ordered that if Goodale should be able to get out on bail at a later date that he waive extradition, have no contact with the alleged victims, possess no firearms or illegal drugs, and notify the court if he intends to leave the state.
Assistant Belknap County Attorney Keith Cormier told the judge that since Goodale has a record of 15 misdemeanor convictions since 2015 — some of them assaults — the defendant should be considered a danger to the community, which would justify his being held in confinement.
Defense attorney Jason Novak argued that Laconia police had not shown they had probable cause to arrest Goodale for robbery, telling the court his client’s conduct in the store was “non-violent, non-physical, and non-threatening.”
O’Neill made a preliminary ruling that the police affidavit had shown there was probable cause for the arrest. Novak contested the ruling, and Novak and defense co-counsel Jonathan Bresaw said they would file a motion for a probable cause hearing.
The affidavit stated that in addition to the money from the crash register, Goodale took two cans of energy drink and three stuffed animals from the store.
Gilford Police K9 assisted Laconia police in searching the area near the Circle K in the attempt to locate Goodale.
Laconia police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this case to call the Laconia Police Department at 603-524-5252.
