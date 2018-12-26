LACONIA — As LRGHealthcare prepares to enter the largest phase of the renovations to the Lakes Region General Hospital Emergency Department, it has set up a temporary entrance for the public to use.
Completely funded with personal donations from community members, the $7.5 million dollar “Emergency Care ReimaginED” project involves renovating the Emergency Department to meet current standards while reorganizing the department to streamline patient flow. The project will result in increased efficiency and a better patient care experience, according to hospital officials.
The Emergency Department remains open and ready to serve the needs of the community, but, in order to stay operational 24/7, the Emergency Department entrance is marked with new signs directing traffic into the facility.
The easiest way to get there would continue to be via Elliott Street or High Street. The parking lot immediately adjacent to the Emergency Department will be closed, but a nearby lot and other parking spaces will remain open, and there is a temporary walk-in entrance.
